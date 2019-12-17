|
Virginia Lou (Steinkamp) Wernimont of Atlantic, passed away at her home on Dec. 9, 2019, attaining the age of 90 years, nine months and 21 days.
Virginia "Jean" was born to Frank and Emma (Damm) Steinkamp on Feb. 17, 1929, near Mt. Carmel. She grew up and lived on a farm outside of Arcadia, attended St. John's Catholic Church and school in Arcadia, where she sang in the choir. She graduated from Westside High School in 1946, where she was the leading scorer of the high school basketball team.
After high school, she worked in Carroll, at the Daily Herald office writing ads and at DE Denton Parts and Implement Company in Westside. Virginia was crowned Miss Arcadia in 1947 and was later runner-up in the Black Hawk Lake Winter Carnival in Lake View.
Virginia married Wilfred Henry Wernimont on April 14, 1948, at St. John's Catholic Church in Arcadia. They were blessed with six children; Craig and Carol (twins), Dan, Al, Sharon and Shele. They first lived on a farm near Vail, then in 1950, moved to Cumberland, and were members of St. Timothy's Catholic Church at Reno. In 1970, they moved to Atlantic, continuing to earn a living farming the land, raising hogs and dairy cows.
Virginia was a hard working loyal farmer's wife and mother. She enjoyed growing and canning vegetables for her family and playing cards with family and friends. She especially cherished time spent with family. Her faith, love and trust in God was a witness to many family and friends.
As a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic, she was a member of the choir, RENEW, Family Life Committee, a CCD teacher, coordinator of the prayer chain, Eucharistic minister, lector, and chairman of the bake sale for several years for the annual Fall Bazaar. She also visited and brought communion to the shut-ins.
In the community, she volunteered for the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association fund drive along with Tele-care at the Cass County Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the hospital auxiliary, card club and the Iris Garden Club. She was honored as Valiant Lady in 1995, for Church Women United May Fellowship representing SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
Survivors include her daughters; Carol (Ralph) Kramper of Omaha, Neb., Sharon (Jeff) Becker, and Shele (Scott) Blum both of Ames; a son, Dr. Dan (Leah) Wernimont of Pocahontas; daughters-in-law, Kris Wernimont of Atlantic, and Jane Wernimont of Omaha, Neb.; 22 grandchildren, Cindi (Ryan) Auth of Neenah, Wis., Paul (Michaela) Kramper of Omaha, Neb., Laura (James) End of Whitefish Bay, Wis., Molly (Doug) Donovan of Naperville, Ill., Keri (Chris) Dillon of Omaha, Neb., Madeline (Scott) Quinn of Omaha, Neb., Andrea Becker of Omaha, Neb., Zach Becker of Ames, Madison Blum of Ames, Ryan Blum of Lincoln, Neb., Nick (Pamela) Wernimont of Cedar Falls, Chris (Sara) Wernimont of Gilbertville, granddaughter-in-law, Kahri Wernimont of Bloomington, Ind., Tasha (Wade) Broom of Waverly, Carley (Jonathan) Maley of Hudson, Wis., Jeff Wernimont of Omaha, Neb., Cory Wernimont of Omaha, Neb., Maggie (Kelly) Muller of Griswold, Sarah (Brett) Heineman of Ogden, Anna Wernimont of Anoka, Minn. and Bryce Wernimont of LaCrosse, Wis.; 40 great-grandchildren; a sister, Neva Whitaker of Orange, Calif; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Wernimont of Virginia Beach, Va., Rose Kane of Stewartville, Minn. and Gladys Steinkamp of Arcadia; many nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma and Frank Steinkamp; her husband, Wilfred; sons, Craig Wernimont and Al Wernimont; brothers, Merlin (Lenore), Ray, Lorne and Melvin (Bernie) Steinkamp; grandsons, Weston Wernimont and Aaron Wernimont; brothers, Merlin, Ray and Lorne Steinkamp and sisters,Cleone (Rolie) Evers and Leota (Harold) Eich; brother-in-law, Bill Whitaker; and a sister and number of brothers-in-law on the Wernimont side.
Visitation with family will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. There will be a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. also at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.
Burial will be in SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be directed to your choice of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 600 Locust St., Atlantic, Iowa 50022, St. Croix Hospice, 1920 Rue St., Suite #5 Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503, Martha's House of Hope, P.O. Box 305, Ames, Iowa 50010, or Essential Pregnancy Services, 6220 Maple St., Omaha, Neb. 68104.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019