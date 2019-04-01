W. Ardell Thompson, 96, of Atlantic, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Open visitation will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 3 and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday April 4 at Roland Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 5 at the Atlantic Cemetery. Following the graveside, a time of food, fellowship and visitation with the family will be held in the Activities Room in the Heritage House Health Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ardell's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 1, 2019