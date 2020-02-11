|
Walter McCurdy, 87, of Massena, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Creston Specialty Care in Creston.
Prayer Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena with burial in the St. Timothy's (Reno) Cemetery at a later date. Father Bob Aubrey will officiate the service. The family will greet friends on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Walter McCurdy memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
He is survived by his children, Joel (Sharie) McCurdy of Massena, Kathy (Mick) Pierce of Elk Horn, Barbara (Jim) Angell of Atlantic, Donna Bierbaum of Walnut, Mark McCurdy of Ankeny and Brenda (Tim) Muggenberg of Conn Rapids, Minn.; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Calvin McCurdy of Massena; sister, Marjorie Adair of Moberly, Mo.; other relatives and friends.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements.
