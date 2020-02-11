Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steen Funeral Homes Inc
205 W 5Th St
Massena, IA 50853
(712) 779-2272
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Steen Funeral Home
205 W 5Th St
Massena, IA
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
5:00 PM
Steen Funeral Home
205 W 5Th St
Massena, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter McCurdy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter McCurdy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter McCurdy Obituary
Walter McCurdy, 87, of Massena, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Creston Specialty Care in Creston.
Prayer Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena with burial in the St. Timothy's (Reno) Cemetery at a later date. Father Bob Aubrey will officiate the service. The family will greet friends on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Walter McCurdy memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
He is survived by his children, Joel (Sharie) McCurdy of Massena, Kathy (Mick) Pierce of Elk Horn, Barbara (Jim) Angell of Atlantic, Donna Bierbaum of Walnut, Mark McCurdy of Ankeny and Brenda (Tim) Muggenberg of Conn Rapids, Minn.; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Calvin McCurdy of Massena; sister, Marjorie Adair of Moberly, Mo.; other relatives and friends.
The Steen Funeral Home in Massena is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -