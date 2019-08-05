|
Funeral service for Wanda J. Petersen was held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Ohde Funeral Home in Kimballton. Burial was at Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery, Elk Horn.
Wanda Jean Petersen, daughter of Milton and Ruth (Welton) Blohn, was born Aug. 23, 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska. As a young child she grew up in Atlantic, Iowa and graduated from the Atlantic High School in 1949.
On March 17, 1951 Wanda was united in marriage with Darwin Leon Petersen. Darwin worked with Iowa Public Service Company (Mid-American Energy) for nearly 40 years and Wanda found employment wherever his work led them. They lived in a number of small towns and Wanda worked as a telephone operator at Northwestern Bell, a Medical Records Transcriptionist at McCrary Rost Clinic in Lake City, and then performed clerical work at Pepsi Cola and Norwest in Carroll, where they lived for 31 years. In her spare time, Wanda enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. During their retirement, Wanda and Darwin lived in Tucson, Arizona. Wanda enjoyed many social and church activities where they lived at the Voyager Resort in Tucson. After Darwin passed in 2015, Wanda remained in Tucson until April of 2018 when she moved to Sioux Center to be closer to family. On Saturday, July 27, 2019 Wanda passed away at the Royale Meadows Care Center in Sioux Center at the age of 88 years.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband Darwin, younger brothers Garnet and Terry Blohn and sister-in-law Myrna Sahl.
Wanda is survived by her sons Sheldon (Donita) Petersen of Leesburg, Va. and Curtis (Deester) Petersen of Sioux Center; daughter Beth (Chuck) Brower of Torrington, Conn.; seven grandchildren: Mark Pannier, Kate Petersen Heyer (William), Ryan Pannier, Kristin Petersen Evans (Daniel), Cary Petersen (Emily), Jess Petersen and Andrew Pannier (Cassie); great-granddaughters Brooklyn Petersen, Colleen Heyer, Annie Pannier, great-grandsons; John Evans, Brennan Heyer, Luke Evans and brothers-in-law Gary (Judy) Petersen of Osceola, and Marc (Carlene) Petersen of Omaha, Neb.; sister-in-law Lorna Blohn of Cedar Falls; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 5, 2019