Wayne Johnson, 87, of Anita, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Exira Care Center.A private family graveside service, with military honors by the Anita American Legion Post #210, will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Wayne's family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.