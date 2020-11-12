Wayne Johnson, 87, of Anita, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Exira Care Center.
Wayne Eugene Johnson was born on Nov. 13, 1932, in a farm house south of Atlantic, Cass County, the son of Harry and Adah (Alff) Johnson. During his childhood, the family moved to a farm north of Anita, where Wayne went to elementary and high school. He graduated from Anita High School in the Class of 1953. Following graduation, he served two years in the United States Army. During his service, he was a Judo self-defense instructor; receiving an award for Outstanding Trainee. Wayne attained the rank of Corporal upon his honorable discharge on Feb. 2, 1955. After returning from the service, he farmed his parent's land north of Anita.
In 1958, Wayne married Nancy Begley and they were blessed with three children, Vicki, Kim and Todd. They rented a farm south of Anita until 1963, when they bought their own farm southeast of Anita, near Berea. The only way of life Wayne knew was taking care of his livestock and land; a dedicated farmer through and through and Nancy was in on it every step of the way. He always had a German Shepherd farm dog by his side, who he would call his partner and best friend. The couple farmed until retiring in early 2000. The following year Wayne and Nancy bought a house in Anita where they enjoyed nearly two decades together. After retirement, he still loved to go to the farm every day to tinker.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nancy; daughters, Vicki Murphy and her husband, Duane and Kim Olsen; son, Todd Johnson and his wife, Calla; grandchildren, Brandon (Cara) Murphy, Brady Murphy, Nathan Wiskus, Cody (Ting) Wiskus, Adam (Casey) Wiskus, Hunter Flowers, Jason (Tammy) Jensen, Scott (Amber) Jensen, and Brett (friend, Madison Leader) Johnson; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Leola Larsen and Oralyn Hullinger
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Adah Johnson and a great-granddaughter.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery on Wayne's 88th birthday; he always said he had good luck when it fell on Friday the 13th. Military honors will be given by the Anita American Legion Post #210.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Wayne's family and the arrangements.