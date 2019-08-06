Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Kirchhoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Kirchhoff

Send Flowers
Wayne Kirchhoff Obituary
Wayne Kirchhoff, 84, of Atlantic, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, at First Assembly of God Church in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to First Assembly of God in Atlantic and the United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Wayne's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.