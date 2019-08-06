|
|
|
Wayne Kirchhoff, 84, of Atlantic, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, at First Assembly of God Church in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to First Assembly of God in Atlantic and the United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Wayne's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 6, 2019