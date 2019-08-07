|
|
Wayne Kirchhoff, 84, of Atlantic, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Wayne Johnny Kirchhoff was born on Nov. 30, 1934, in Bear Grove Township, Cass County, the son of Walter McKinley and Marie Hattie (Beisser) Kirchhoff. He was baptized at Fletcher Chapel. He was the youngest of three brothers, and was always happy to share times of when his siblings weren't the nicest to him, but it seemed you never heard the story go the other way. Wayne attended Bear Grove #9 through the eighth grade, and graduated from Lewis High School in 1951. Following graduation, he joined the National Guard Reserves and was later stationed in Germany with the United States Army.
He took an active role in the family farming operation after his return from the service. Every day for years, he kept a journal and made notes on the calendar about what happened on the farm that day from the weather to any work that was completed. Never officially retiring, Wayne was hopeful to be back out observing harvest or pulling a grain wagon this fall. His countless hours in fields led to his hobby of hunting arrowheads; sometimes tilling an area multiple times to find other parts to an arrow he had previously found. His ability to spot them in the soil was incredible; even more so after losing one of his eyes in an accident in 1971. There were times where he would be in the field and go back to investigate what he thought he saw that no one else did. Wayne was able to piece together an almost complete arrowhead, only one small chip out missing, from his field over the years. In later years on the farm, he became the "Meals on Wheels" for the younger generation; either going out to pick something up or going home to make it and then return to the fields.
In 1985, Wayne started experimenting with wood carving and building. At first, he started with clocks, and then started the replicas of barns and local landmarks. He later named his hobby, Kirchhoff Mini-Farms. In the last 39 years, he has constructed 126 barns and wooden tractors. His meticulous detailing of every last piece left others in awe of what he had created. His wooden tractors, so flawless they appeared to be metal, left people saying there was no possible way he did that all out of wood. Within the last five years, he donated a good portion of his work to the Cass County Museum in Griswold for all to enjoy. He looked forward, even after his first stroke, to taking the time to be at the museum so that he could share the history and craftsmanship that went into each piece with the visitors.
Even though Wayne never had any children of his own he was an active part in his nieces and nephews and their family's lives. Many picnics were enjoyed by the timber at the farm and also at Wayne's World Park, south on Highway 71. The family gathered there for many years for a New Year's Day Breakfast and always etched into the wood on the shelter what the temperature was that day; one time being below zero. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, canoeing, snowmobiling, hunting, and getting away to Canada on fishing trips. Wayne was one who told it to you straight even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear, and would tell his opinion to anyone, it didn't matter who. His openness of his feelings led him to being one heck of a back-seat driver!
Wayne is survived by his brother, Delbert Kirchhoff of Atlantic; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Kirchhoff of Griswold; nieces and nephews, Darla Conn of Atlantic, Donna (Rodney) Cook of Lewis, Darrell (Becky) Kirchhoff of Atlantic, Danny (Kim) Kirchhoff of Lewis, Jeffrey (Teresa) Kirchhoff of Lewis, Delilah (Jeff) Heuton of Atlantic, David (Michele) Kirchhoff of Lewis, Drue (Karen) Kirchhoff of Griswold, and Dwaine (Jennie) Kirchhoff of Atlantic; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Marie Kirchhoff; brother, Glenn Kirchhoff; and sister-in-law, Darlene Kirchhoff.
Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9 at First Assembly of God Church in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to First Assembly of God in Atlantic and the United Congregational Methodist Church in Lewis.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Wayne's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 7, 2019