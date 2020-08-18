1/1
Wayne Pedersen
Wayne Eugene Pedersen passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Atlantic Nursing and Rehab.
Wayne was born in Audubon County, Oct. 5, 1928, to Edna Gerhardt Pedersen and Nels Pedersen. Wayne attended country school until the eighth grade. In 1951, he enlisted in the army. After the army, Wayne farmed for three years in Cass County. In 1961, he married Betty Jean Michaelsen in Anita, and they started raising their family in Atlantic shortly thereafter. In the course of his lifetime, Wayne worked construction, Challenge Feed, and Venetion Iron in Atlantic. In retirement, Wayne was an avid walker and loved taking long drives in the country.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; his son, Steven Pedersen; daughter, Vicki Jo Parker; brothers, Lloyd and Lyle Pedersen; brothers-in-law, Laverne Nelson and Christian Rassmussen.
Wayne is survived by his daughter Lori Pedersen of Boston, Mass., sister Wanda Nelson of Exira, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2020.
