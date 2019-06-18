Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Tye. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Tye, the son of Delvan Hillaire and Maxine Winifred (Sunderman) Tye, was born Aug. 3, 1946, in Atlantic. He died June 16, 2019, at the Bergen Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Neb., at the age of 72 years, nine months, and 16 days.

Wayne attended country school and then graduated from Griswold High School with the class of 1964. After graduating, he enlisted in the Navy. On July 15, 1967, Wayne was united in marriage to Bette Fridy in Columbia, Pa. Two children were born to this union, Lisa and Eric. He served in the Navy until he was discharged in 1968. They returned to Griswold and lived on an acreage southeast of town. In 1982, Wayne and his family moved to York, Pa, where he began working for the United States Postal Service. They lived there for a short period before returning to Griswold in 1984. Wayne worked for the Postal Service until he retired in 2004. Wayne and Bette continued to live in Griswold until the time of his death.

Wayne was a member of the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. He enjoyed singing, wood working, fixing anything that was broken, and gardening. Wayne took pride in his farm and loved spending time there.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bette; his children Lisa Buchanan of Griswold, and Eric Tye and wife Shelia of Central City; his grandchildren: Caan, Nicholas, and Patrick Buchanan, and Alexis, Ethan, and Brennan Tye; his sisters, Peggy Kittelson and husband Steve, and Susan Huerta and husband Jesse; and his brother Jeff Tye and wife Michele. Wayne is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, June 21 at 11 a.m. at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. Lunch with the family will immediately follow the funeral. A private family interment will be in the Whipple Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Griswold Community Building.

Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is in charge of arrangements.

