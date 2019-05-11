Wendell Lee Schmidt, better known to his family and friends as "Smitty," 72, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his home in Atlantic.
The son of Victor Harold and Irene Leona (Johnson) Schmidt he was born Aug. 5, 1946, in Carroll. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in Vietnam.
Wendell was united in marriage to Patricia A. Moore on Feb. 13, 1982. In 1984, they moved to Lake Pomdeterre, Mo., where they owned and operated a convenience store. In 1989, they moved back to Atlantic to be closer to family.
Wendell enjoyed fishing and putting together puzzles. He and Patricia enjoyed vacationing, especially on their motorcycle. One of their favorite outings on the motorcycle was to Decorah to see the eagles.
Wendell is survived by his step-daughters Michaelle (Rex) Peterson and Lynn (Rick) Richter, both of Casey; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Lynnette (Mike) Spetman; brother, Jerry (Ruth) Schmidt; and nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Irene Schmidt; wife, Pat; and step-son and daughter-in-law, Clifton C. (Christine) Moore.
Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 11, 2019