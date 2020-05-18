Wilbert "Bert" Louis Hoeck died peacefully on May 12, 2020, in Atlantic, at the age of 88 years.

Wilbert was born on Aug. 11, 1931, in Hooper, Neb., to Edward Herman Hoeck, a farmer and Etta Clara (Von Seggern) Hoeck, housewife. He attended country school. He dropped out of school to help on the farm when his father became ill.

Wilbert enlisted in the Air Force Sept. 13, 1950. He acquired his GED Oct. 20, 1950, and was trained as a Photography Lab Technician. Wilbert was granted an Honorable Discharge on March 21, 1952, for family hardship.

He married Ellen Yvonne Rasmussen on Oct. 4, 1953, at the Methodist Church in Anita. They had three children: Bert, Mary, and Norman.

After moving to Atlantic, Wilbert and Ellen joined the Zion Lutheran Church. He assisted with serving luncheons at the church in his later years.

He tried different jobs and then began working in 1962 for the Atlantic Municipal Utilities. He oversaw 11 projects for the water plant on the year he retired in 1993.

Wilbert enjoyed many hobbies. In his younger years, Wilbert bowled on a bowling league and played slow pitch soft ball on the AMU league. He was an avid visitor and would engage even the quietest person in conversation. Pinochle, Poker, Pitch, Spite and Malice, Skip Bo, and Uno were played at the dining table. Other times, he would watch birds feed and record on his calendar the types of birds which would pass through, and what type of feed they preferred. Wilbert loved to fish, brew homemade beer, and teach his grandkids how to fish and how to drive Old Blue, his manual drive truck. He watched televised sports and enjoyed Lawrence Welk on Saturday nights. Most of all, Wilbert loved to visit with his friends, neighbors, and family.

Wilbert is survived by his sister, Norma (Ron) Dant of Atlantic; by his brother-in-law, Robert (Lori) Rasmussen of Hutchinson, Minn.; by his brother-in-law, John Rasmussen of Santa Barbara, Calif.; by his son, Bert (April) Hoeck; his daughter, Mary (friend, Bill Casteel) Juhler; his son, Norman (Sue) Hoeck all of Atlantic; granddaughter, Christina (Robert) Bradshaw of Omaha, Neb.; granddaughter, Melissa (Steve) Murray of Cumberland; granddaughter, Cathyryn (friend, Bruce Miller) Nieto of Evansville, Indiana; grandson, Mitchell (April) Hoeck of Atlantic; granddaughter, Cassie Weeks of West Point, Neb.; great-grandchildren Amberlye and Michael Ervin, Reanna and Bryor Murray of Cumberland; Wesly and Alex Bradshaw of Omaha, Neb.; Michael and Jonathan Nieto and Isaac Miller of Evansville, Ind.; Crystal and TiffaniAnne Hoeck of West Point, Neb.; Lilly Hoeck, Taylor Kirchner, Matthew Baker, Logan Hoeck and Jaydon Hoeck of Atlantic; plus many other relatives and friends.

Wilbert is preceded in death by his wife, Ellen; his parents, Ed and Etta Hoeck; his brother, Edward L. Hoeck; his sister, Dorothy and her husband, Ben Mackrill; his sister-in-law, Rose Mary (Folk) Rasmussen; brother-in-law, Donald Eugene Rasmussen and his wife Helen-Jane; his sister-in-law, Lorraine Rasmssen; and his grandson, Justin Hoeck.

Graveside services and a luncheon to follow will be held at a later date.

