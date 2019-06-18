Willadean Duff, 91, of Denison, and formerly of Anita, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at her home in Denison.
Willadean was born Aug.14, 1927, in Green City, Mo., to Henry Esal and Reta Rose (Choate) Carr. In 1936, her family moved to Anita, where she was a resident until she and Arthur moved to Denison in 2013.
She attended school in Anita and graduated from the Anita High School in 1946. On Aug. 14, 1946, she married Arthur Duff in Hiawatha, Kan.
Willadean owned and operated Willadean's Jewelry Store in Anita. She also helped with farm work. She was a good cook and baker. Willadean enjoyed writing post cards, mushroom hunting, making Barbie clothes for the granddaughters, and painting rocks.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur; a great-grandson; a brother, Eugene C. Carr; brother-in law and sister-in-law, Lee and Evalynne Duff; and a daughter-in-law, Angela Duff.
Willadean is survived by her sons, Gary A. (Connie) Duff of Williams, Ariz. and Ronald D. Duff of Schleswig; grandchildren, Gary (Dawn) Duff of Phoenix, Ariz., Tamra Duff of Prescott, Ariz., Jill (Brad) Lufkin of Johnston, Kelsey (Andy) Hipnar of Denison, and Andrew (Courtney) Duff of Mason City; many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Norma Turner of Panora.
Visitation with family will be from 4 – 6 p.m., Thursday, June 20 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Anita.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 21 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Anita with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Anita is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 18, 2019