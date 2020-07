Willard Eugene Bintz, 87, of Hancock, died July 27, 2020, at CHI Health Mercy in Council Bluffs.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include his wife Janet Bintz of Hancock.

Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland is assisting the family with arrangements.

