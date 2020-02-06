|
William "Bill" Edgar Anderson, 70, a resident of Kent, Wash., passed away peacefully at Valley Medical Center in Renton, Wash., on Jan. 11, 2020.
The son of Robert Earl Anderson and Jasmine Roth Anderson, Bill was born Nov. 3, 1949 in Hot Springs. Ark. Bill was raised in Atlantic, graduating with the Class of 1968.
Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971 in Vietnam. While in Vietnam, Bill met and later married Anh Thi Ngoc Nguyen in Atlantic. Bill worked for Bill Helicopter in Tehren, Iran from 1977-1979. He retired from Boeing as an Aircraft Inspector after 20 years with the company in Washington.
He is survived by two sons: Tommy and Donnie Anderson; sister Patricia Keating-Noreau; sister-in-law Joyce Anderson; nephews Justin and Dr. Jason Anderson; along with several other family members.
Bill was proceeded in death by his father, mother and brother Robert M. Anderson.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 6, 2020