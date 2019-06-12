Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Jeray. View Sign Service Information Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic 1804 East 7th Street Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-4111 Send Flowers Obituary

Bill Jeray, 79, of Atlantic, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Neb.

Bill was born Dec. 1, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of William Jeray Sr. and Helen Ann (Snider) Jeray. He was raised in Willowick, Ohio, going to school there and graduating from North High School in Eastlake, Ohio, with the class of 1957. Later on, he attended Buena Vista College in 1999 receiving two bachelor degrees in 2003.

Bill served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964. He married Donna Rae Surber June 29, 1963. Thereafter, Bill built his family a house on the original property he himself was raised on in Willowick, Ohio, and resided there until 1979 when he moved to Atlantic. Bill commuted back and forth from Willowick to Atlantic periodically until moving his family to Atlantic in 1983.

Bill was one of the developing supervisors for the development of Clevite, and Imperial Clevite, which is now Mahle Engine Components in Atlantic.

Bill's claim to fame is that he was the original "do-it yourselfer", he was well known at fixing and building anything at home, or automotive projects. Outside the workshop, he loved to cook, listen to music, and go camping with family.

Bill had been a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic for a short time.

Preceding Bill in death were his parents; sister, Linda Walsh; grandson, Jonathan William Jeray; 2 nephews, Keith and Eddie; and sister-in-law, Judy Denovich.

Those surviving Bill are his wife, Donna of Atlantic; children, Bridgette (Keith) Maynes of Red Oak, Richard (Dee) Jeray of Vinton, Ronald (Tammy) Jeray of Atlantic, and Karen (Ron) Levin of Torrance, Calif; grandchildren, Joshua, Katelynne, Brittney, Kyleigh, Abigail, Amanda, Ricky, Lizzy, Courtney, Nathan, Kylie, Alyssa, Adam, Brooke and Jordan; great-grandchildren, Maddie, Evie, Mya, Megan, Caleb and Kathryn; two brothers, Dennis (Pat) Jeray and James (Diane) Jeray; brothers-in-law, Kevin Walsh and Donald Surber; sisters-in-law, Paula Cavicchio and Sharon Barren; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation with family will be held Thursday, June 13 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14 at 10:30 a.m. at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic, with burial in the SS Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic.

Memorials may be made to the family for designation at a later date.

Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at

