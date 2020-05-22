William "Bill" Lippincott, 82, of Atlantic, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Mercy One Hospice in Johnston.
William Ross was born on Aug. 23, 1937, in Atlantic, the son of A.R. William and Rose (Stangl) Lippincott. He was baptized and confirmed at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic. Bill attended Atlantic Community Schools; graduating in the Class of 1956. Following graduation, he enrolled at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo., receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1960.
On Aug. 27, 1960, he was united in marriage to Margaret Anne Neiby at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church. They were blessed with three children, Shaun, Michelle, and Kristine. The couple moved to Gruver, where he worked at Gruver Community Schools, and later moved to Ankeny; both working at Saydel Community Schools. In 1971, they moved to Atlantic to manage and later purchased, Claremar Fabrics, a drapery manufacturing business, and founded The Studio. In the years to follow, the couple moved to Storm Lake, where they returned to teaching, Bill at Sioux Rapids Community Schools and Margaret at Storm Lake Community Schools. In semi-retirement, they moved to Primghar, for a short time before returning to Atlantic, where his love of teaching continued for the next five years at Iowa Western Community College; teaching Psychology. On Aug. 6, 2012, Margaret died after nearly 52 years of marriage.
Bill was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church and was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. His dedication to his church and fellow Knights was undeniable; serving as a lector, usher, eucharistic minister and sacristan, whipping up delicious cotton candy on Thursday nights at Produce in the Park, and active with the Right to Life Campaign. In addition to the church, he volunteered at the Hitchcock House and at Cass County Memorial Hospital on the safety committee and was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary sitting many hours at the welcome desk and helping get patients where they needed to be. He looked forward to attending Silver Sneakers and swimming exercise classes at the Nishna Valley Family YMCA. During his time in Atlantic he served on other various committees, including the Atlantic City Council and volunteered at the Atlantic Public Library; Bill loved to give back to community in any way he could.
Bill is survived by his three children, Shaun Lippincott and his wife, Carrie, of State Center, Michelle Lippincott-Johnson and her husband, Kurt of Adel, and Kristine Lippincott-Brown and her husband, Michael of Niles, Mich; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Lippincott and his wife, Mary of Summerfield, Fla.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Anne, and his parents, A.R. and Rose Lippincott.
Open visitation will be from noon – 4 p.m., Sunday, May 24 at Roland Funeral Home.
A private family Rosary and time for sharing of memories can be watched via live stream at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 26 at https://youtu.be/fJQ7xOBdp18
A drive thru visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 26 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. For the drive thru visitation, we ask that you enter the driveway on the west side of the funeral home off of Elm Street. Please Do Not Leave Your Cars. The family will be outside to greet you from a proper distance. Those wishing to view Bill on Tuesday can do so after they have greeted the family. We ask that you sign the guest register at open visitation or at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at SS Peter and Paul Catholic in Atlantic and can be watched via live stream at 2 p.m., Tuesday, at https://youtu.be/VnzQl1xQwi8
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family for later designation to the Atlantic High School Drama Club, Atlantic Public Library and the Knights of Columbus.
Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic is caring for Bill's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on May 22, 2020.