On Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, William Roland Hemphill, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great friend to many, passed away at the age of 83.
Bill was born on Aug. 7, 1937 in Atlantic to Clarence Hemphill and Helen Doris Huff. He graduated from Atlantic High School with the Class of 1955 and attended the University of Iowa where he received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1962. Following graduation, Bill was stationed at the U.S. Marine Corps Base at Parris Island, S.C. where he served in the United States Navy as a dental officer with a rank of Lieutenant, USN from 1962 to 1964. In 1965, Bill returned to the University of Iowa Dental School as an instructor in the Operative Dentistry Department. He spent his post-graduate study at the University of Iowa Dental School, earning a master's degree in Dentistry with a major in Orthodontics. Upon graduating in 1967, Bill settled permanently in Colorado, establishing his orthodontic practice in Aurora, Colo., and maintained this practice for 30 years.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Moyer of Marion; his sons Jeff (Casey) and Brian (Mindy), his daughters Jenny (John) and Sarah (Todd) and his nine grandchildren, Madeline, Chandler, Henry, Clint, Audrey, Chloe, Maggie, Haley and Paige.
Bill was a horseman, avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and shooting sports in the Colorado outdoors. He was a former member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the American Quarter Horse Association and performed in the National Western Stock Show. Above all, he cherished spending time with his family and friends.
Bill will be buried at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colo.
In lieu of flowers, please make a gift to support GI cancer research at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Please send your gift in memory of Dr. Hemphill to: University of Colorado Foundation, P.O. Box 17126, Denver, Colo. 80217. On the memo line of the check, please note Dr. William R. Hemphill's name and/or "GI Cancer Research Fund" and make it payable to the CU Foundation. Gifts may also be made online at https://giving.cu.edu/DrWilliamRHemphill.