William ""Chris"" Wilson

William ""Chris"" Wilson Obituary
William "Chris" Wilson, 54, of Griswold, died Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the
Griswold Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Griswold.
Visitation and a time of lunch with the family will begin at 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Griswold Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Griswold.
A private family graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9 at the St. Timothy Catholic Cemetery in rural Cumberland.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 6, 2019
