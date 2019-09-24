|
Wilma E. Porter, 91, longtime resident of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Avoca Specialty Care.
Wilma was born on Aug. 17, 1928, in Persia, the daughter of Peter and Elsie (Stein) Wiepert. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church. Her parents and oldest brother Herb immigrated from Germany before she was born. Her father died at a young age, and both of her brothers were drafted into WWII; Elmer was MIA for a time and badly injured while Herb was stationed in the Philippines. As her mother struggled to provide, Wilma was out on her own as a teenager.
At a dance one evening, Wilma met Hubert Kenneth Porter. On Oct. 1, 1950, they were united in marriage. The couple was blessed with one daughter, Peggy Lee. Wilma was a homemaker while Peggy was young but later made a career in Dietetics at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Family, friends and neighbors were always met at the door with a warm cup of coffee and something Wilma was cooking. While Wilma completed at least one crossword a day, her adventurous side took her to the top of Pike's Peak on the back of Hubert's Harley. The family also enjoyed camping trips, boating, skiing and fishing at Black Hawk Lake.
Her favorite times were spent with her great-grandchildren. Just two weeks before she passed away, she traveled to Kansas City for her great-grandson John's 5th birthday party.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Peggy Gaul and her husband, Gene of Walnut; granddaughter, Melissa Anne Sorrick and her husband, John and their children, John Hugh and Luna Christine of Olathe, Kan.; step-grandchildren, Bridgett Gaul and her husband, Tom Gibson and their children, Elizabeth Rose and James Vern of Omaha, Neb., Stephanie Johnson and her husband, Jeff and their children Benjamin Alex, Wiley David and Makayla Jean of Omaha, Neb., and Tim Gaul of Earling; and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Elsie Wiepert; husband, Hugh Porter; granddaughter, Christine Anne Galitz; and brothers, Herbert (Neola) Wiepert and Elmer Wiepert.
Open visitation will begin at 8 a.m., Monday, Sept. 23 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m., Monday at Roland Funeral Home followed by visitation with the family present until 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, with Pastor Leon Hodges officiating. Burial will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery, south of Wiota.
The family wishes to thank all those who gave her during her final days.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Wilma's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2019