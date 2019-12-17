|
Wilma W. Weirich, 94, of Oakland and former longtime Lewis resident, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Exira Care Center.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Lewis Church of Christ. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Wilma's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019