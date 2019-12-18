|
|
Wilma W. Weirich, 94, of Oakland and former longtime Lewis resident, died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Exira Care Center.
Wilma Waller (Berry) Weirich was born March 25, 1925 to William Harry Berry and Lola Belle (Waller) Berry on the family farm east of Lewis where she grew up. She attended Lewis Consolidated School and graduated from Lewis High School in 1942. Wilma married Gerald Weirich on a very muddy day, Jan. 6, 1946 at the Lewis Church of Christ, with the reception held at her Grandma Anna Berry's house.
Gerald and Wilma began their married life in the Lewis area. They eventually moved to the Berry family farm east of Lewis. They had four children, Royce, Carol, Barbara and Leah. In 1958, the family moved off the dirt road to the "Whited" farm on the highway. She was a hard-working farm wife responsible for raising and butchering chickens, gathering and selling eggs, gardening, canning and freezing produce from the large garden. Her children were volunteered "army style" to help with all of the chores that the farm life required and any other opportunity she felt they should help with!
She was a good cook and baker, baking cookies for the whole family several years for Christmas gifts. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have all had both personal and over the phone cooking lessons. We all have some of her favorite recipes, but they don't always come out the same as hers.
Wilma was a lifelong member of the Lewis Church of Christ. She was carried to church as a baby, was baptized, married, brought up her children there, and wanted her funeral to be at her home church. She was a Sunday school teacher, vacation Bible school leader and an active member of the Ladies Aid.
She was a member of the Iowa Federated Club for over 50 years serving in various local and county capacities with the organization. Wilma was a long-time 4-H leader and taught her girls sewing, baking, and refinishing. Their biggest struggle was that darn record book!
Wilma was an avid reader and it was a sad day when she had to give it up because of macular degeneration. Listening to books on tape just wasn't the same. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and Wheel of Fortune. She was an accomplished seamstress, making wedding dresses for many. She enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, and both Iowa football teams.
Memorable trips were made to visit the Koontz family. One when they lived in Colorado, one to North Carolina and five trips to Alaska. Other trips were short because of the milk cows!
Wilma inherited her great love of music and her wonderful singing talent from her mother. She loved great harmony and sang with her sister, Betty, for a variety of occasions. Her daughters got their musical talent from their mother. Although he wouldn't admit it, Royce could carry a tune too. He just didn't choose to share. Wilma always had a song in her heart and any one word would spark a memory of a song and she would begin singing. She used to play Name that Tune with the girls with the piano. It definitely spurred their competitive nature.
Wilma loved her family, her grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids. She enjoyed their visits (some years long) and spending time with them playing games, making cookies or just visiting. From when Royce made her a grandmother for the first time; she was in her element. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the grandchildren in their sports activities.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald Weirich; son, Royce Weirich; brothers, Richard Berry and Roger Berry; brother-in-law, Glenn Weirich; sisters-in-law, Eleanor High, Evelyn Koontz, Arlene Berry and Joan Weirich; granddaughter-in-law, Jordan Muxfeldt; and great-grandchildren, Westyn, Waylon and Whitley Muxfeldt.
Wilma's passing leaves a special place in the hearts of those who loved her. She is survived by her three daughters: Carol Weirich of St. Louis, Barbara Weirich of Oakland and Leah (Scott) Muxfeldt of Logan; daughter-in-law, Colleen Weirich; ten grandchildren: Stacey (Keith) Sherman, Kelly (Cindy) Weirich, Davey (Patti) Weirich, Jill (Jamie) Kadel, Shona Weirich, Jennie (Joshua) Bishop, Rachel (Ronnie) Rice, Chad Weirich, Reid (Julia) Muxfeldt and Shane Muxfeldt. Great-grandchildren: Cray (Faye Tunnicliffe) Weirich, Morgan (Ben) Humphrey, Taylor (Sam Edington) Weirich, Jake Weirich, Jaxon Kadel, Addison Kadel, Owen Kadel, Parker Weirich, Zachary Rice, Aubrey Rice, Codie (Derek Keller) Weirich and Wayde Muxfeldt. Great-great-grandchildren: Eli Hebing and Willa Humphrey, plus two that will be arriving soon. She also is survived by two sisters, Betty Travis and Pat Berry and sister-in-law, Marlys Berry; brother-in-law Ronald (Lavone) Weirich; brother-in-law Edwin Carlton Koontz and many other relatives and friends.
She would wish for all a song in your heart and a home with her in heaven.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 – 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 20 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Lewis Church of Christ. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Wilma's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 18, 2019