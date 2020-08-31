Winifred Ruth (Justice) LaMaster of Atlantic passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2020 at Hospice House in Omaha, Neb. after an injury and short hospitalization. She was 88 years old.

Win was born as Janelle Grimes on March 20, 1932 in Kansas City, Mo. Shortly thereafter she was adopted by Grant and Viola Justice of Council Bluffs. She was christened in the Congregational Church and renamed Winifred Ruth Justice. He mother passed away from complications of cancer in 1936 and her father continued to raise her with the help of a live-in housekeeper and visits from his sisters Mary and Minnie.

In 1942, Grant married Thelma Keebler of Omaha. She and her children Patricia, George and Robert. They soon moved to a farm Grant had purchase between Griswold and Elliott. All the children went to Griswold Public Schools. Win, as she became known, graduated Salutatorian in the Class of 1950.

Win decided to pursue a career in nursing and attended Immanuel Hospital School of Nursing in Omaha. She dropped out in January of 1952 to marry JD LaMaster of Griswold on Jan. 11. They resided in Griswold. Win worked for a series of dental/medical professionals in Griswold including Dr. Robert Garvey, Dr. Charles Johnson and Dr. Carl Johnson. Their children James and Laurie were born in 1959 and 1961. J.D. and Win bought the Candy Kitchen in Griswold, and later, were the managers of the Atlantic Golf and Country Club and Harlan Country Club. Later, Win went to work for Dr. James Lantis in Atlantic until 1991. After Dr. Lantis retired, she stayed working with Dr. Robert Markham for another 6 months until she decided to retire to help care for JD who was by then in the Atlantic Care Center. Win left Griswold and lived at 800 Chestnut in Atlantic, becoming one of its longest residents. She lived there until July of 2018 when she moved to assisted living at Heritage House.

Win was known for her love of sewing, quilting and music. She sewed many of her own clothes, several wedding dresses and donated many items to the Children's Hospital in Omaha. She quilted for years with the ladies at the Catholic Church in Atlantic and made great friends doing so. Win played piano and organ for churches in Griswold and for many weddings and funerals over the years.

Win was preceded in death by her husband JD, parents Grant, Viola and Thelma Justice, step sister Patricia Totten, and step brothers George (Peggy) Keebler and Robert (Rose Ann) Keebler. She is survived by son James (Mary Kay) of Hastings, Neb., daughter Laurie of Omaha, Neb. and grandchildren Johnathan LaMaster of Omaha and Meredith (Tanner) Robbins of Sioux Falls, S.D. and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Griswold Cemetery. The service will be online at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home Facebook Page. There will be no visitation as per Win's wishes. Memorials can be made to the United Church of Christ in Atlantic.

Rieken Funeral Home of Griswold is in charge of services.

