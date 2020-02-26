Home

Kessler Funeral Home
515 S Division St
Audubon, IA 50025
712-563-2324
Winona L. Huffman

Winona L. Huffman Obituary
Winona L. Huffman, 92, of Audubon, died Feb. 20, 2020 at The Friendship Home in Audubon.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3 at 2 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment will be in the Union Township Cemetery in rural Coon Rapids.
Family visitation will be Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 26, 2020
