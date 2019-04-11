Albert Leroy Archer born March 11, 1938 in Ellensburg, Washington to parents Stanley Leroy Archer and Viva Estelle Arnett. His gentle guiding presence will be sorely missed by his beloved wife of 53 years, Eleanor Archer, daughter Kelley Archer, son Daniel Archer, and granddaughter Kacey Archer.
Al graduated from University of Washington in 1961 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked at Boeing before moving to California and starting with GTE. Working at GTE gave him opportunities to work abroad in Turkey and Germany. Later in life, he loved to travel with his wife and visited many places around the world.
Al was a long-time resident of Auburn having moved there in 1980. He was an active member in a number of service organizations including the Auburn Elks, the Lions Club and SIRS. He loved RV'ing. In his later years, he enjoyed Bocci ball and golfing.
Al let go of this life on March 28, 2019 to grab whatever big adventure comes next. His gentle soul, dry sense of humor, strong work ethic, and can-do attitude will be missed by all.
Al's life will be celebrated with a memorial service to be scheduled some time in April 2019.
Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 11, 2019