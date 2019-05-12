Alice Ann Armstrong, Esq., formerly of Auburn, CA died as the result of a stroke on April 14, 2019 in Roseville, CA. The daughter of Andrew Armstrong and Ila Kitchen (both deceased), she was born November 28, 1933 at her family's home in Haslet, Tarrant County, Texas. Preceded in death by her sisters Eleanor Browning, Elizabeth Watson, Marian Armstrong, and her son Don Biles, she is survived by her two sons Andrew Biles & Thomas Fruman, grandson Don Fruman, and brother Andrew Armstrong.
Published in Auburn Journal on May 12, 2019