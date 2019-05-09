Alice Smull

Service Information
LASSILA FUNERAL CHAPEL - Auburn
551 Grass Valley Highway
Auburn, CA
95603
(530)-885-6271
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Alice Smull passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Alice was 85 years old, she was very devoted to her family. The family being her pride & joy.
Alice will be remembered as business owner of Powder Creek Ranch Supply and from working at Rainbow Market for many years.
Alice is survived by her sons Bill (Judy), Bart, Steve (Anne) and daughter Cathy Marsh (Earl), along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, May 17, 2019, 1 pm at Lassila Funeral Chapel, 551 Grass Valley Hwy. Auburn CA.
Published in Auburn Journal on May 9, 2019
