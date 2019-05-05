Alison Vivian Stevens, born 8/18/1981-3/29/2019 passing at Santa Cruz Acute Facility. She resided with the love of her life, Jeremy Lincoln in Boulder Ck, Ca. She bravely battled cancer and neuroendrocrine tumors for 8 years with the constant care of Jeremy, his son, Issac, and caretaker Jimmy. She had many family and friends gathered around her over her hospitalization periods and when she went to be with our Lord.
Daughter of Donald and Janice Stevens, divorced. She had one brother, Trevor, Rancho Cordova, Ca., and several cousins, friends. She attended Waldorf School, Applegate through eighth grade and Horizon HS where she graduated in Auburn, CA.
She was a caregiver for her two grandmas, Eleanor and Ethelyn as well as Dee Hutchison in their homes over a period of twelve years' time. Hobbies included making/giving quilts, jewelry making, catering, working in her dad's wrecking yard doing deliveries, as well as Orangevale Florist.
If you knew and loved Alison we invite you to her Celebration of Everlasting Life @ Auburn Grace Community Church, Auburn, Ca., May 25th, 2019, 1pm. Thanks to everyone who helped to lovingly sponsor her through this illness.
Donations may be made to the in Alisons' name.
Published in Auburn Journal on May 5, 2019