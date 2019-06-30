Born on August 1, 1929, Antonio Grappasonno was the fifth of six children born to Luzio Grappasonno and Assunta Pavia in the beautiful mountain town of Atessa, Italy. When, during WWII, American and Italian forces fought in his hometown, he helped his family and neighbors survive by sneaking out of the church basement where they were sheltered and bringing back food from abandoned homes. After the war, he moved to France to work as a coal miner, and later joined family living in Toronto, Canada. In the 1960s, he moved to San Francisco where he met his beloved wife, the late Margot Kintscher Grappasonno, at El Patio Ballroom. They married in a chapel in Reno in 1965 and raised their two children in Burlingame, CA. Tony ran a successful concrete construction business until 1999, when he retired and moved to Auburn, CA with his wife. For more than 40 years, he enjoyed making and sharing his homemade wine. He loved building things, gardening, music, and good food. He hunted duck, deer and mushrooms and was named "Sportsman of the Year" in 1995 by the Golden Gate Rod & Gun Club. He loved the outdoors and spending time with friends and family. Tony passed away peacefully at sunrise on June 24, 2019 with his children by his side. He is survived by his daughter, Diana (Marc); his son, Marco (Sandra); and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 1 pm at the Italian Cemetery at 540 F St, Colma, CA 94014. Because Tony cherished family time at the beach, memorial donations may be made to Surfrider Foundation in lieu of flowers.
Published in Auburn Journal on June 30, 2019