Arthur 'Art' Krueger passed away at age 84 on July 27,2020 in his home in Jacksonville, Oregon with his daughter at his side. Art was born in Oakland, California to Art and Adria (Troxell) Krueger. He was raised on his parents' ranch in Loomis, CA, along with his two sisters, Pauline (Jensen), and Helen (Nagel). Art graduated from Placer High School, Sierra college and American River colleges. Art married Sheri Varnesin 1957 and raised 3 children Mike, Tom and Susan (Landenberger).Art had many careers throughout his life. As a young boy, he worked in the fruit packing sheds in Loomis Ca. As a young father he took a job as a manufacturing engineer at Aerojet in Ca., Aerojet had massive layoffs in the late 60's and Art moved his family to Santa Clara, Ca. He became a product supervisor at Fairchild Systems Technology and then Four-Phase Systems. Eight years in the bay area brought Art back to the Foothills where he had been raised. He took a job at Cable Data in Sacramento and helped launch a new computer service to area residence. He later became president of MedWaste Express in Dallas, TX, and then owner of SafeWaste corp. in Granite Bay. After leaving the industries, Art pursued his other dreams and passions; Transporting horses across country, obtaining certification in equine husbandry and ranch management at U.C. Davis and Colorado State, and working as an electrician. One of his last great adventures was spending summers working for the Forest Service maintaining a remote station at Bushy Bar, along the hiking trail on the Rogue River, OR.He settled down in Jacksonville, Oregon for his retirement. Art was passionate about the area and preserving the lifestyle of Jackson county. He became actively involved in local politics, volunteered on various committees around town and volunteered at the Britt Festival for many seasons.Along with his love of horses, travel and adventure were always high on Art's lists of activities. He took equine trips to New Zealand, France, and Morocco. Climbed Mt. Whitney. Kayaked the Sea of Cortez, rafted the Colorado, Snake, Klamath and Rogue rivers, participated in running races, ride and ties, hiking adventures and baseball games. He loved telling stories and jokes, gardening, and reading .Art leaves behind three children: Mike and Tom Krueger, and Susan (Randy) Landenberger. His grandchildren include David (Rebeca) , Michael (Jenny) and Christopher Jenkins, Joey Krueger (Honey) and Sean Krueger. His two great grandchildren are Eva and Sine Jenkins. Sister Helen (Bob) Nageland ex-wife Sheri Krueger, many friends and lots a great memories.Services to be planned at a later date and his remains are to be scattered at his favorite places.