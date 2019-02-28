Arthur Luverne Mattocks, PhD, passed away on February 11, 2019 in Auburn, CA. His birth on January 1, 1931 brought much joy to his parents, Arthur and Bessie Mattocks of Fort Worth, Texas. The family relocated to Sonoma, CA in the 1940's where Art grew up and graduated from Sonoma High School. Always a movie buff, he took a job at the Sebastiani Movie Theater where he became the youngest theater manager in the state while attending the local community college. He went on to earn his BA in psychology from the University of California Berkeley, his Masters in Psychology from San Francisco State University, and his PhD in Psychology from the University of Oregon.
It was during an internship at San Quentin prison that his interest in psychology merged with the psychology of criminal offenders. Dr. Mattocks went on to work as a licensed clinical psychologist and counselor within the CA System of Corrections; his time spent in numerous positions with the California Medical Facility. During his forty year tenure, he served as staff psychologist, supervisor of clinical research, and as Chief Psychologist, Coordinator of Clinical Services for the California Department of Corrections. He also taught child and adolescent development at the university level, was published in several medical journals throughout his career, and maintained a part time private practice.
Dr. Mattocks retired to the foothills of Northern California where he enjoyed architecture, landscaping, travel, archaeology, and the nature and beauty of the area. He maintained an avid interest in prison reform, including prevention and rehabilitation. In later years, he authored a professional memoir and expose on the prison system entitled "How To Create and Maintain an Alien: An Insider's Look at Criminals and Their Culture".
Art was an only child and remained a bachelor dedicated to his extensive career. The people with whom he worked, mentored, and befriended became his extensive family, including in his later years, colleague and companion, Dr. Sandra Ratliff, who preceded him in death. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by the many whose lives he touched and influenced.
A special thank you is given to his extended family at Sweetpea's restaurant where he enjoyed many meals, Brookdale Assisted Living where he most recently resided, and Bristol Hospice for providing care.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 28, 2019