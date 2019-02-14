Featured Guest Book View Sign

Barbara Stone Bowlin was born March 29, 1938 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She died peacefully in her home on February 9, 2019 surrounded by family. Barbara leaves her loving husband, John Bowlin, of 61 years, son Bill, grandson Conrad, granddaughter Lauren, and will be reunited with her daughter Lynne.

Barbara, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), will be remembered for her sense of humor, quick wit, and like all true Huskers fans, love of all things sports.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the First Congregational Church 710 Auburn Ravine Road Auburn, CA. Burial at New Auburn Cemetery 1040 Collins Drive at a later date. Barbara Stone Bowlin was born March 29, 1938 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She died peacefully in her home on February 9, 2019 surrounded by family. Barbara leaves her loving husband, John Bowlin, of 61 years, son Bill, grandson Conrad, granddaughter Lauren, and will be reunited with her daughter Lynne.Barbara, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), will be remembered for her sense of humor, quick wit, and like all true Huskers fans, love of all things sports.Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the First Congregational Church 710 Auburn Ravine Road Auburn, CA. Burial at New Auburn Cemetery 1040 Collins Drive at a later date. Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Chapel of the Hills

Return to today's Obituaries for Auburn Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close