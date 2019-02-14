Barbara Stone Bowlin was born March 29, 1938 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She died peacefully in her home on February 9, 2019 surrounded by family. Barbara leaves her loving husband, John Bowlin, of 61 years, son Bill, grandson Conrad, granddaughter Lauren, and will be reunited with her daughter Lynne.
Barbara, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), will be remembered for her sense of humor, quick wit, and like all true Huskers fans, love of all things sports.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the First Congregational Church 710 Auburn Ravine Road Auburn, CA. Burial at New Auburn Cemetery 1040 Collins Drive at a later date.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 14, 2019