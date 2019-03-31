Barbara Ellen Alexander, 87 passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 with her family by her side.
Barbara was born March 15, 1932 in Reed Springs, MO to Dewey & Myrtle Patrick. In 1947 Barbara married Merel Alexander & were together for 63 yrs. They made their home in Loomis & had two children, Jim & Janet. Barbara retired from McClellan AFB after 27 yrs. She had a huge heart, happy disposition & was always there for her family. She is survived by her son Jim (Lisa) Alexander, daughter Janet (Keith) Goodnough, grandsons Jon (Homaira) Alexander, Glen (Amber) Alexander & Alex Goodnough, granddaughters Alena & Alissa Goodnough & Jessie Alexander, great-granddaughters Rowan, Ivy & Karis Alexander, sister Nadine Hobson, brother Raymond Patrick & many nephews & nieces. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Merel, brothers Bill Patrick & Edward Patrick & sister Bonnie Willis. Services will be held at Newcastle Cemetery on April 2 at 11:00
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 31, 2019