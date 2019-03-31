Barbara Ellen (Patrick) Alexander (1932 - 2019)
  "Love and miss you aunt barbara."
    - Melinda Willis
  "My deepest condolences to your family for the loss of your..."

Barbara Ellen Alexander, 87 passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019 with her family by her side.
Barbara was born March 15, 1932 in Reed Springs, MO to Dewey & Myrtle Patrick. In 1947 Barbara married Merel Alexander & were together for 63 yrs. They made their home in Loomis & had two children, Jim & Janet. Barbara retired from McClellan AFB after 27 yrs. She had a huge heart, happy disposition & was always there for her family. She is survived by her son Jim (Lisa) Alexander, daughter Janet (Keith) Goodnough, grandsons Jon (Homaira) Alexander, Glen (Amber) Alexander & Alex Goodnough, granddaughters Alena & Alissa Goodnough & Jessie Alexander, great-granddaughters Rowan, Ivy & Karis Alexander, sister Nadine Hobson, brother Raymond Patrick & many nephews & nieces. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Merel, brothers Bill Patrick & Edward Patrick & sister Bonnie Willis. Services will be held at Newcastle Cemetery on April 2 at 11:00
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
