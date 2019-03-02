On February 20th, 2019, Betty Jean Johnson, an incredible wife and mother, passed away in her home at the age of 69.
Betty was born in Dinuba, Ca on August 19th, 1949 to Pete and Nora Neufeld. The oldest of 4 children, Betty was preceded in death by her sister Shirley and brother Alfred Ray. She is survived by her sister Debra.
Betty moved to the Auburn area in 1975 and worked as a real estate agent for many years. She married her husband, Duke Johnson, in 1981. Betty was well known in the area from her role as manager at The Garment Factory, The Dollar Store, and Ross over the last 30 years. She loved getting to know her customers and looked forward to seeing them every day.
Betty had a passion for her poodles, palm trees, hot air balloons, flamingos and vacations to the beach.
Betty's biggest joys were her children, Brandon and Casey, and grandchildren, Kaylie, Stacia, Cameron, Karlie and Tanner. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Duke.
Please join friends and family in remembering Betty at Dingus McGee's on March 9th from 1-4pm.
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 2, 2019