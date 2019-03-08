Betty Iverson Mann passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Loretta Brinkley and Lloyd Iverson, and her brother Richard Iverson. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard "Dick" Mann; brother Tom Iverson (Pam); sister Jeanne Reimers; children Martha Mann Sedgley and David Mann (Jeri); grandchildren Meghan Thompson (Joe), Blake Sedgley (Jena), Christie Mann and Jeff Mann; great-granddaughter Claire Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was born and raised on a farm in Spencer, Iowa. She was passionate about youth and education, graduating from Iowa State Teachers' College in Cedar Falls, IA. She married Richard Mann, also from Spencer, in 1953 and they spent their first few years together on the east coast while Richard served in the Navy. They relocated to the Bay Area, where Betty taught kindergarten, assisted with special education programs and supported school leadership, primarily with the Palo Alto Unified School District. She was most proud of her role as co-founder of Palo Alto's Hoover School. They also enjoyed years of tailgating at Stanford football games.
Upon retirement, Betty and Richard moved to Sun City Roseville to be closer to their children and enjoyed watching their grandchildren participate in their myriad sports and school activities.
Betty was a life-long volunteer, primarily with the Junior League of Palo Alto, Sun City Roseville Ambassadors, and Sutter Roseville Medical Center Auxiliary. She particularly loved working with the Junior Auxiliary's high school volunteers, and supporting the hospital's pediatrics unit.
Donations in Betty's memory may be made to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center Auxiliary, 1
Medical Plaza Dr., Roseville, CA 95661: https://www.sutterhealth.org/ways-to-give/volunteering/srmc
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 8, 2019