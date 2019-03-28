Featured Guest Book View Sign

Beverly Rose Solis was born to parents Mary and Joseph Azevedo on June 29th, 1932 in Peteluma CA. After a courageous bout with pneumonia, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and COPD, Beverly passed away peacefully listening to Suo Gan, a welsh lullaby on the evening of March 19th, 2019 in Auburn California.

Beverly is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years John Edward Solis, brother Raymond Azevedo, and daughter Kelly Janice Solis. Beverly is survived by her son Mark Solis, foster daughter Karen Townshend, granddaughters MaryAnne Solis and Samantha Shields. She is also survived by sisters, Shirley Bevel and Patricia Dowd, as well as countless nieces and nephews who she loves dearly.

Beverly worked in the Sheridan Post Office, before working with Placer County Agricultural Extension Service for 10 years. The last 25 years of her employment Beverly worked for the Placer County Sheriffs Office, in 1979 Beverly became the departments first female deputy ever hired.

A devout Catholic, Beverly served as a Eucharistic Minister, was actively involved in Cannossians, Alter Society, Faith Sharing, and supported the church regularly through private donation.

Beverly was a 4-H leader in her teens, and area leader as an adult. She is a 70's charter member and officer of the Sheriff's Department Womens Club, member of the retired Deputy Sheriff's Association. Beverly was deeply involved in the International Police Association where she served 31 years as membership director, newsletter editor, writer, and region 29 national delegate. The International Police Association has approximately 300,000 members around the world.

Beverly traveled the world, whether it be as a delegate for the International Police Association, a pleasure cruise with family, or quilting friends, the many cultures experienced, countries visited, people she met, both here and abroad is too exhaustive to list.

As a seamstress, Beverly created several wedding dresses', and fabricated countless Placer County Deputy Sheriff uniforms. Beverly was always knitting something unique and creative for family, friends, or donation. Most recently Beverly began quilting, often donating much of her creations to raise money for Wounded Warriors and Make a Wish Foundation, among others.

Locally, Beverly is best known for her tireless work as a volunteer, raising money for those in need, spreading the word about beef through Farm to Fork, Local, County and State fairs and without question, her home made apple pie, which many refer to as simply the best.

Beverly was a member of the Mount Pleasant Women's Group, served as President, Treasurer, Secretary, for the Placer Nevada County Women's Group and in 2011 was awarded "Top Hand of the Year" by the Tahoe Cattleman's Association.

Funeral services for Beverly will be held at St. Joseph's Church (280 Oak Tree Ln, Lincoln, CA 95648) on April 3rd, 2019 at 10am for the Rosary and 11am for the Mass. Private burial services will immediately follow. At 1:00 on the same day a gathering will be held at Turkey Creek Golf Course (1525 CA-193, Lincoln, CA 95648). The family is asking all donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

