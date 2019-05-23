Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill L "Bunk" Williams. View Sign Featured

Bill "Bunk" Williams, 90, passed away on May 12, 2019, with his family by his side. Born in Placerville to Bill and Grace Williams on September 15, 1928, the family moved to Lincoln when Bill was in the eighth grade.

Bill graduated from Lincoln High in 1946 and went to work at Gladding McBean. Following a two-year tour of duty in the US Army, he returned to Gladding McBean, where he worked for nearly 30 years, working his way up from Payroll Clerk to Plant Manager. Bill left Gladding McBean to pursue a second career in real estate, becoming a successful partner/broker with Grey Brothers. He loved meeting new people and earned a lifetime achievement award in the Placer County Association of Realtor's Masters Club.

An active member of the community, Bill served as Commander of American Legion Post #264, President of both

Bill was also catcher for the original Champion Lincoln Potters from 1948 through 1957 when they disbanded. He also enjoyed playing in the town's "slow pitch" men's league.

A devoted family man, Bill was married to the love of his life, Wanda, for 65 years. He and Wanda enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling in their motorhome, including two cross-country trips with their dog Basker. Bill was well-known by his many friends and family members for his un-matched sense of humor and for giving people nick-names. He loved Lincoln and loved cheering people up, often writing letters and visiting friends who were ill.

Having been diagnosed with severe arthritis at a young age, Bill had six hip replacement surgeries over his lifetime, including he was the first experimental "ROBODOC" patient, where the bone-drill process was performed by a robot.

Bill was proceeded in death by his parents, Bill and Grace Williams, brothers Robert and John, and mother-in-law Goldie Hewitt. He is survived by his wife, Wanda, their children Diana, Joleen and Bill, and very proud grandfather to Chris and Denise. He also leaves many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.

Private family services are being planned. In honor of Bill's love of animals, memorial donations may be made to Placer County SPCA or Lincoln's Fieldhaven in his name. Bill "Bunk" Williams, 90, passed away on May 12, 2019, with his family by his side. Born in Placerville to Bill and Grace Williams on September 15, 1928, the family moved to Lincoln when Bill was in the eighth grade.Bill graduated from Lincoln High in 1946 and went to work at Gladding McBean. Following a two-year tour of duty in the US Army, he returned to Gladding McBean, where he worked for nearly 30 years, working his way up from Payroll Clerk to Plant Manager. Bill left Gladding McBean to pursue a second career in real estate, becoming a successful partner/broker with Grey Brothers. He loved meeting new people and earned a lifetime achievement award in the Placer County Association of Realtor's Masters Club.An active member of the community, Bill served as Commander of American Legion Post #264, President of both Rotary Club and Native Sons, served on the WPUSD school board, Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department, and a little league coach.Bill was also catcher for the original Champion Lincoln Potters from 1948 through 1957 when they disbanded. He also enjoyed playing in the town's "slow pitch" men's league.A devoted family man, Bill was married to the love of his life, Wanda, for 65 years. He and Wanda enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling in their motorhome, including two cross-country trips with their dog Basker. Bill was well-known by his many friends and family members for his un-matched sense of humor and for giving people nick-names. He loved Lincoln and loved cheering people up, often writing letters and visiting friends who were ill.Having been diagnosed with severe arthritis at a young age, Bill had six hip replacement surgeries over his lifetime, including he was the first experimental "ROBODOC" patient, where the bone-drill process was performed by a robot.Bill was proceeded in death by his parents, Bill and Grace Williams, brothers Robert and John, and mother-in-law Goldie Hewitt. He is survived by his wife, Wanda, their children Diana, Joleen and Bill, and very proud grandfather to Chris and Denise. He also leaves many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.Private family services are being planned. In honor of Bill's love of animals, memorial donations may be made to Placer County SPCA or Lincoln's Fieldhaven in his name. Published in Auburn Journal on May 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Return to Today's Obituaries for Auburn Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All California obituaries "Folsom Telegraph, The" "Placer Herald, The" "Press-Tribune, The" Appeal Democrat Auburn Journal Bakersfield Californian Blue Pacific News Carmel Valley News Catalina Islander Chico Enterprise-Record Colfax Record Colusa Sun-Herald Corning Observer Culver City News Daily Breeze Daily Bulletin Daily Democrat Daily News Daily Pilot Daily Press Del Mar Times Desert Dispatch East Bay Times El Dorado Hills Telegraph Encinitas Advocate Event-News Enterprise Fort Bragg Advocate-News Fresno Bee Gardena Valley News Gazette Newspapers Glendale News-Press Glenn County Transcript Granite Bay Press-Tribune Hesperia Star Imperial Valley Press Online Inyo Register La Cañada Valley Sun La Jolla Light La Mirada Lamplighter Lake County Record-Bee Lincoln News Messenger Lodi-News Sentinel Los Angeles Daily News Los Angeles Times Los Cerritos Community News Mammoth Times Marin Independent Journal Merced Sun Star Mercury News Modesto Bee Monterey Herald Orange County Register Palo Verde Valley Times & Quartzsite Times Palos Verdes Peninsula News Paradise Post Pasadena Star-News Petaluma Argus-Courier Pomerado News Press Democrat Press-Telegram Ramona Sentinel Rancho Santa Fe Review Redding Record Searchlight Redlands Daily Facts San Bernardino County Sun San Diego Union-Tribune San Francisco Chronicle San Gabriel Valley Tribune San Luis Obispo County Tribune Santa Barbara News-Press Santa Cruz Sentinel Solana Beach Sun Sonoma Index-Tribune The Alpine Sun The Antelope Valley Press The Beach Reporter The Burbank Leader The Desert Sun The East County Californian The Independent The Loomis News The Mendocino Beacon The Porterville Recorder The Press-Enterprise The Record The Reporter The Sacramento Bee The Salinas Californian The Santa Clarita Valley Signal The Seal Beach Sun The Sierra Star The Star-News The WillitsNews Times Herald Online Times-Standard Tulare County Ukiah Daily Journal Ventura County Star Whittier Daily News Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com