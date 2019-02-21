Bonnie Lopez left her earthly home in Orangevale, CA to go to her heavenly home on Friday, February 15, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but we rejoice with her as she's in prefect health and in the presence of our heavenly Father.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Lopez.
Bonnie Jean Lopez was born on January 12, 1944 to John and Norma Heinbockel, in San Francisco, CA. In 1962, she married Joseph Anthony Lopez in the San Jose, CA area. Shortly after, they moved to the Sacramento area. Together they were blessed with 5 beautiful children Debra, Diane, Dean, Daniel, and Denise. They spent many years actively involved in the community. In 1988 Bonnie was once again blessed with her 6th child, Dustin.
In all of her years she solely devoted every waking moment to her family. It was her greatest desire to show love and kindness not only to her 6 children, 17 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren, but to all who came into her presence. She had compassion for those in need and a drive to help others. She worked many years for the Folsom Cordova School District, where her gift of compassion and motivation shone brightly.
Family, friends, and others who were touched by Bonnie are invited to join us at Faith Baptist Church, 335 E. Bidwell Street, Folsom, California, on Saturday, February 23 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 21, 2019