"Life is not a problem to be solved but a gift to be enjoyed." Calvin A. Powers a longtime resident of Newcastle passed away peacefully at 92 years of age in Mount Carmel, Tennessee on April 7, 2019 with his family by his side. He was one of 15 children born to Mary and Walter Powers in Dungannon, Virginia. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. A friend to all and had a deep love for his brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his first wife: Betty, daughter: Connie, son: Sonny, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. He served his country during WWII in the 1st Marine Division and was in the first group of marines to go to China after the war. He also served in the Navy reserve and was called back into the Marine Corp when the Korean war broke out. He was a proud Marine. After returning from military service, Calvin worked as a pressman at the Kingsport Press until it went on strike in 1963. He then moved to California and worked at the state printing plant in Sacramento until his retirement. After his retirement he moved back home to the Tennessee-Virginia area. He was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Kingsport, Tennessee. Calvin loved his family, friends, and his animals. He was always surrounded by wildlife. He enjoyed having a garden each year, sharing the bounty and making sure no one went hungry. He was a gentle and soft-spoken man, always ready to help any who were in need. He is survived by his wife: Nancy, son: Alan, grandchildren: Jerry, Terry, Sunee and April, 10 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren, stepchildren: Kathy, Mike and Debbie, sisters: Wilma, Betty Joe, Nadine, Beulah, Inis, Sue and brothers: Brad and Andy, and special friend Katy. Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 18, 2019

