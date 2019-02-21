Carrie, you are watching over us from heaven. You stand out with rhinestones on your wings, your Ferragamo sunglasses, and your over-the-top "bling." You simply sparkled. St. Peter has certainly welcomed you with open arms; you have probably offered him advice by now!
It was a very proud day when you were born to Mark and Teresa Chapo on January 19, 1981 – during Super Bowl! As a child, you were lively and free-spirited, serving as a wonderful big sister and friend to all. You grew into a beautiful woman caring for those around you and becoming a role model to many.
You graduated from Granite Bay High School and UC Davis in Construction Management. Later, you married your soul mate, Christopher, and became a handsome couple working together for your dreams. The two of you were overjoyed when you welcomed your beautiful son, Christopher Jr. "CJ" into your lives just four years ago. CJ is your legacy and has your loving spirit and gift for making friends.
You are remembered as a consummate business owner growing SummitAirWorks with your husband into a successful, highly respected company. Your networking allowed you to touch many lives through your involvement with numerous charities from stray cats to sleeping bags for the homeless. You never met a stranger, you were a good friend to many, wonderful wife, mother, sister and extremely loving daughter.
When you left this world, besides your husband and son, other family members missing you include your siblings Cristin, Curtis, Craig, "Mother Teresa," and your grandmother, Deon. Each of them hold many wonderful stories, memories, and secrets that you shared. You will forever be in their hearts.
Take flight Carrie and soar among the stars until we meet again.
Celebration of Life March 10, 2019 at Sun City Lincoln Hills-Orchard Creek Ballroom at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers donations are welcomed to Christopher Fuselier Jr. college fund.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 21, 2019