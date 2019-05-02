Cathleen went HOME to our lord on April 13, 2019. She was born on August 8, 1939 in Dos Palos, CA and came to Auburn area when very young. Cathy attended Placer Hills School and Placer High School. She married her high school sweetheart, David Kauffman (deceased 2016) and they were together for 59 years. She worked 1st at Value Giant on Palm Ave, then became PayLess and now is currently called Rite Aid from early 1970's near 2000's. She loved working with her co-workers, bosses and the public customers.
Cathy was preceded in passing by: David Kauffman (husband), Simon & Nora Crusinberry (parents), Jack, Cleve and Buddy Crusinberry (brothers).
Cathy is missed very much already by her family: Kellie (Randy) Allen (daughter), David Kauffman Jr. (son), Eli (Trista) Powell (grandson), Jason & Dylan Powell (Great grandsons). Cathy was in many local Social clubs as: 20-30etts, bowling league, Auburn Jeep Club, Shanghai Golf Club, Elks, Quilters Guild, Worked on the Placer High Class reunions for years 1955 and 1958, and probably more that can't be recalled now.
We will have a Celebration of Life for her on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 2-4pm at Rock Creek Mobile Home Park Club House, 3765 Grass Valley Hwy, Auburn, CA. Parking is limited, please be courteous when parking on the streets and do not block anyone's driveway.
Published in Auburn Journal on May 2, 2019