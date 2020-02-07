Chloe Bedwell, 79, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020, in Roseville, CA. Chloe was born on January 21, 1941 in Porum, OK to the late Ruth Emma Zue Taylor and Charles Emzy Johnston, raised on the family farm in Dinuba, CA and later moved to the Sacramento area, where she raised her family and enjoyed being a hairdresser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 16 brothers and sisters, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is survived by her longtime boyfriend, Gene Packebush; sons, Jeff and Todd Chapman; stepson, Krys Bedwell; stepdaughter, Lana Robertson; grandchildren BreAnna, Lauren and Jacob Chapman, Stephen Bedwell; and great grandchild Abigail Strain.
A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm, Roseville Moose Lodge – 506 Lincoln Street, Roseville, CA 95678.
Published in Auburn Journal on Feb. 7, 2020