Chu Kyong "J.J." Vergara was born on July 16, 1947 in Kwangju S. Korea and passed away on February 15, 2019 in Lincoln California. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Gonzalo Ignacio Vergara, her daughter Miran, sons Martin and Alfonso, granddaughter Desiree Brown and grandson Tobias Brown.

J.J. loved god, her family, and friends. She loved cooking for her family and hosting company, working in her garden, spotting humming birds and egrets, watching Korean soap operas, I love Lucy and The Golden Girls. She survived the Korean War, came to America, learned English and became a U. S. citizen, raised three children and was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Family and friends are invited to the funeral Mass on Wednesday February 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent De Paul.

