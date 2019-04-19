Cynthia Day Sabin, age 55, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 holding hands with her husband and daughter at Sutter Health Hospital (Roseville, California).
Born, in Stanford, California, she attended Los Altos High School before graduating from Occidental College (Los Angeles) in 1985. She married Peter Sabin Jr. on August 25, 1990. The couple lived in Issaquah, WA for six years before settling in Granite Bay, CA in 1997. They have been residents of Granite Bay for the past 22 years where their two children, Christina Sabin, and John Sabin, both attended Granite Bay High School.
Cindy retired from Hewlett Packard after 22 years and joined the California Independent Service Operator (Folsom, CA) where she has been employed for the past ten years. She was active member of the PMI in the Sacramento Chapter and a volunteer for Girl Scouts, National Charities League, Me-One Foundation, Bayside Church and Roseville Joint Union High School District.
Cindy had an infectious smile, a positive attitude and a brought joy and energy to every task she embraced. She invested in deep and meaningful relationships with her family and friends.
Cindy was a prolific reader and a power walker completing half marathons as fast as many runners. Cindy loved to travel. Her most recent ventures were to Greece and Spain.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Peter Sabin, her two children (Christina Sabin and John Sabin), her sister, Elizabeth Day Schmitt (Los Altos Hills, CA), and her parents, John and Stephanie Day (Saratoga, CA).
A Celebration of Life for Cindy will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at Bayside Church, 8191 Sierra College Blvd. Granite Bay, at 10:30am. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Cindy's memory be made to the Me-One Foundation at https://me-onefoundation.org or the Center for BRCA Research at the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center at https://brca.ucsf.edu.
Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 19, 2019