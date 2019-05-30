Clarice passed away on May 9, 2019 in her home in Folsom, California with both of her beloved children close at hand. Clarice was born to Maxey Jennings Harrell and Clara Mattie Harrell (Copeland) in Grady County, Oklahoma on March 22, 1931. She had two younger brothers; Maxey Jr and Donald Harrell.
In 1933 her family moved to Visalia, California where her father came to manage the City Farm. She grew up and attended grade school and graduated from high school in Visalia. After marriage and the birth of her two children she eventually moved to Concord, California in 1958 where she lived and worked until her retirement in 1994. She and her husband Bill embarked upon a new adventure when they moved to their new hometown of Folsom, California in 1995. Clarice became an active member of the Folsom Women's Service Club.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Barritt of Minden, NV and son, Jim Simpson and his wife Cathy of Gardnerville, NV and her five grandchildren- Josh Barritt, Jake Barritt, Jenn Alvin, Rob Alvin and Laura Bennett. She also is survived by her eight great-grandchildren- Claira, Evan, Ollie, Avery, Kieran, Cooper, Merritt and Wyatt as well as many beloved friends and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her name to the Folsom Women's Service Club at folsomwsc.com
Services will be held Wednesday, June 5th 11am at Miller Funeral Home 507 Scott Street in Folsom.
Published in Auburn Journal on May 30, 2019