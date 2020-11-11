Cooper James Landram, age 22, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in a tragic solo vehicle accident. Born August 28th, 1998 in Santa Barbara, CA, Cooper grew into a remarkable young man with such a large legacy! In Placer and Chana High School Cooper was involved in FFA, Scouts, and Leo's Club, and he graduated valedictorian from Chana in 2015. Cooper truly was a jack-of-all-trades. On his career path, he had worked as a heavy equipment operator, in snow removal at Sugar Bowl, as a tile installer, and even as a construction manager. Cooper was also quite the craftsman; from repurposing found items, to woodworking, blacksmithing, and leather work. Cooper was building a tiny home from scratch with dreams of a cowboy homestead. He was a man with vision and moving steadily toward seeing his dreams fulfilled! His true passion, however, was his music for which had become quite well-known in the local community. Self-taught (and talented!) in guitar, harmonica and more, he loved writing songs to tell a story. Cooper ALWAYS had a song in his heart and on his lips! Cooper's "old soul" contained a big personality full of quick wit and genuine care for those around him. He was always so personable, with a smile that would instantaneously light up a room. To know him was to love him! Cooper won the hearts of all those he met and will leave a huge void in many people's lives. His family and friends take comfort in the promise of Heaven, and knowing we will all meet again one day. What a joyous reunion that will be! Cooper is survived by his mother and father, Becca & Terry, and his sister, Carly of Auburn, CA; his Grandparents, Jim & Cathy Zick of Auburn, CA, and Patsy Gilmore of Louisville, KY; his Uncles and Aunts, Mike & Brenda Tolliver of Auburn, CA, David & Lanette Keyes of Louisville, KY, and Kristina Brumbaugh of Santa Barbara, CA; his Cousins, Cody & Jennifer Batchelor (with Granger), Jason & Rachel Tolliver, and Jake & Sarah McIntire (with Judah & Esther), Bill & Tonya Belser (with Jordan & Payton), and Eric Ballou, as well as numerous great Aunts, great Uncles, second and third cousins, and many close friends. A celebration of the life of Cooper James Landram will be held on Friday, November 13th, 2020 at the Barn, 15831 Retrac Way, Grass Valley, CA 95949. Please join us any time from 3pm into the early evening as we share food and memories to celebrate our beloved Cooper in an open house / "barn" style reception. The open air barn has plenty of room for social distancing, but may be chilly, please dress accordingly.

A small graveside service will be held at Auburn Cemetery through Chapel of the Hills.

Published in Auburn Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.