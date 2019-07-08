Crystal Campbell McCutcheon passed away on June 15th, 2019 after a long battle with cancer surrounded by family and friends. Crystal was born on Christmas day in 1980 in Sacramento CA. Crystal is survived by her husband Adam, Children Bryanna, Gabriel, and Abigail, mother and father in law Ray and Joanne McCutcheon, mother Bonnie Hart, Stepfather Chris Hart and Tommy and Deborah, nephew Joey , grandparents Richard and Helen Wayland, Uncle Brian Wayland (Tracie), cousins Ashley and Hannah, and many others. Also special people Laurie Bristow of Tuscon and Mary Coleman of Colfax. Crystal graduated from Colfax grammer and Colfax high school. Graduated from Healds college with a degree in medical coding and Pima jr college in Tuscon AZ with her pharmacy tech degree. Crystal was active in high school as a cheer leader and her team mates were invited to the pro bowl in Hawaii. She was known as a warm friendly loveable person, not only to her friends but to her patients at her pharmacy counter. She had a strong and loveable work ethic. Services will be held at the Colfax Baptist Church on Ben Taylor Road in Colfax on Saturday, July 13th at 11am with reception at Sierra Vista Community Center at 12am.
In Lieu of flowers please donate for medical bills to Crystal McCutcheon Memorial Fund C/O US Bank PO Box 1090, Colfax.
Published in Auburn Journal on July 8, 2019