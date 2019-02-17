Featured Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Alleluia Derr. View Sign

Daniel Alleluia Derr left his earthly home in Auburn, CA to go to his heavenly home on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.



He will be greatly missed by family and friends, but how we rejoice with him as he's in perfect health and in the presence of our heavenly Father. Dan was born 90 years ago on November 9, 1928 to his missionary parents in Donde, India.

Many times he would say his whole name "Daniel Alleluia Derr," and people would laugh, thinking he was kidding! His initials spelled "DAD" and he had jackets with his initials on them. When he wore the jackets, some people greeted him with, "Hi DAD". He was lovingly known as Hun, Daddy-O, Grandpa, Papa, Abuelo, Danny, Dan, Daniel and Mr. Derr. He lived a long, beautiful life and touched the hearts of all those with whom he came in contact.

After graduating from high school at the age of 17, he went to Nyack Bible College (NBC) for 2 years, served in the Navy for 2 years, then returned to NBC, earning his Biblical Studies Degree. After the President of Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) spoke at their chapel, Dan knew he wanted to be a missionary pilot. He asked what the requirements were to serve in MAF. He was told he needed to get his pilot's and mechanic's licenses. Upon graduation from NBC, he attended the University of Southern California College of Aeronautics to earn his licenses, and was accepted in to MAF

He flew in Mexico, then he and Elly were assigned to Ecuador, where Dan continued the work of, Nate Saint, (one of the 5 missionaries killed by the Auca Indians). He flew the missionaries in and out of their mission stations, bringing supplies to remote areas, and made the infamous "bucket drops" to Elisabeth Elliot when she went to live with the Aucas, after the missionaries befriended them and gained their trust. Rain and the jungle atmosphere were challenging for flying, as 20 FEET of rain fell per year!

Steve and Lynn were born in Mexico, Carolyn, Betty, and Terry were born in Ecuador, Dan born in India, and Elly born in the U.S.A., We are truly an international family!

Dan continued flying when we came back home to the United States. He was the corporate pilot for Peterson Tractor & Equipment Company, serving the San Francisco Bay Area. He was contacted by Beech Aircraft Corp. in Wichita, KS and became their Pilot Training Specialist. After just one year, he was promoted to Administrator. He trained pilots that had purchased Beechcraft planes and worked a lot with the Latin American pilots, since he was bilingual. He enjoyed his job and it was always fun to tell people that he taught Superman (Christopher Reeves) how to fly!

From there he went on to fly for a Developer in Florida for many years. He also got his Real Estate (and Broker's) license and successfully worked as a trusted Realtor in the SW Florida area. He had fond memories and contacts with co-workers over these many years. Dan was respected and loved in the places he worked!

At the request of their 5 grown children, who wanted their parents closer to them, he and Elly moved back to CA in 2003.

Another great passion was his work (together with Elly) with Young Life (YL), an organization designed to reach out to young people with the love of Jesus Christ in a very real and engaging way. He served on many YL committees through the years. Growing up, the Derr kids remember 150-250 high school kids coming to their home in Castro Valley, CA to have a blast and learn about Jesus as their personal Savior. He and Elly also helped start YL chapters in Charlotte County, FL, and Auburn, CA.

His role as a missionary pilot was very important to him, but his most cherished roles were that of a husband, father and friend. He loved Jesus and proclaiming the need that we all have of His saving grace. He will be greatly missed, but how we thank God that he is Face to face with his loving Father and hearing, "Well done my faithful son, Welcome home."

A Celebration-of-Life service will be held on Friday, March 8th at 11:00 am at Centerpoint Community Church in Roseville, CA with a reception to follow. Since Dan was a veteran, the interment will take place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA at 3:00 pm.

