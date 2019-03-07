Surrounded by family and friends, life-long Placer county resident Darrell Spence Jr. passed away quietly at his home in Lincoln CA on 2/21/19. He was 70 years old and was diagnosed with glioblastoma in July 2018.
Darrell was an entrepreneur and successfully built mechanical contracting and real estate businesses; he was proud to be a pilot and flew the country in his Piper Arrow. He was an avid camper and fisherman and loved his Boston Whaler fishing boat. In later years he traveled the country in his motor home. His last big RV trip took him to the east coast from Vermont to the Florida Keys. He loved his family and friends and was a devoted and loyal partner.
He was predeceased by daughter Laura and parents, Darrell Sr. and Doreen Spence.
Darrell is survived by his long-term partner and traveling companion, Marsha Richardson, children Deanna, Jason (Lara), his grandson Rylan who he considered to be a son, granddaughters Annie Bromberg, Riley and Ashlynne, sister Doreen Marsh (Bill), brother Dan (Diane) as well as several nieces and nephews, and his former wife, mother of his children and business partner, Diane.
A celebration of life will be held on 3/30/19 from 1-3 in the Orchard Creek Ballroom, 965 Orchard Creek Lane, Lincoln CA 95648.
Published in Auburn Journal on Mar. 7, 2019