David Allen Jacobs "Dave" passed away suddenly and unexpectedly after surgery on March 26th, 2019 at the age of 77.
Dave was born in September, 1941 in Michigan to Eleanor and Bill Jacobs. He grew up with seven siblings Billy, Linda, Tim, Mark, Margo, Andy and Paul on a beautiful inland lake in Southeastern MI. A born leader, Dave attended Mandeville High School where he led his student body as senior class president. Dave received his Bachelor of Science and Business Degrees, with a focus on manufacturing, from Eastern Michigan University. He was a member of the business fraternity Alpha Kappa Psi.
David married his wife Kathleen (Kathie) in 1962 in MI. They raised four children and had a wonderful 57 years together. He is survived by his wife and his four children and their spouses Michael Jacobs (Stacie), Christine Gearing (Don), Scott Jacobs (Erin) and Bethany Getz (Daniel). Dave was also extremely proud of his 13 grand-children and 8 great-grandchildren.
Dave and Kathie both embraced risk, change and adventure. In 1975, after David had invented and patented an electrical safety product, their company JDS Products was formed with two friends who became his partners. Our family owned company is still in operation today. This would have never been possible without the support of, Debbie, David's loyal office manager for 28 years and her husband, Jerry, who does all of the assembly for JDS. They made it possible for Dave and Kathie to travel and to live life to the fullest while they were able.
In 1984, after much planning, research and a desire for change, Dave and Kathie, along with their two youngest children, moved to El Dorado Hills, CA (population 5,000). They put down deep roots and have enjoyed this area for many years.
Dave was small in stature but was known by his family, friends and those he served, for his great big heart. He was always eager to organize and lead when asked, without question, and sometimes without permission from his loving wife Kathie. Dave did most of his leadership behind the scenes and always with a smile. Never seeking recognition and only wanting the best for those he helped. David was involved with and supported many Service and Charitable organizations over the years. So many that this list only includes the most recent ones: Optimist Club of Cameron Park, Chamber of Commerce EDH, Young Life Capernaum, Playmakers, the Me-One Foundation, Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, Reign Ministries, Foreign Missions Foundation, Powerhouse Ministries and Oak Hills Church.
In 1994 after an invitation from friends, Dave and Kathie joined Oak Hills Church in Folsom, CA and renewed their faith in God. Dave found a church that welcomed everyone, a church that gave him a place where he was surrounded by love and encouragement and a place where he could grow in his knowledge and understanding of God. He also found a church that served inside its walls, outside in the community and around the world. He found a place for his servant heart.
The family is honoring Dave's request to "Have a Party and Celebrate" at a private service for family and friends who are comforted knowing that Dave is resting in the Lord's loving arms. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Dave's name to one of your favorite charities.
Published in Auburn Journal on Apr. 25, 2019